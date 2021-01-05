Rains lash several parts of Rajasthan
Light to moderate rain lashed several parts of Rajasthan, weather officials said on Tuesday. Pilani recorded maximum of 39.4 mm rains since Monday, they saidAjmer, Sikar, Alwar, Churu, Ganganagar and Jaipur recorded 27.4, 21, 15.6, 6.8, 4 and 2.5 mm rains respectively. The average night temperatures in the state settled above 8.6 degrees Celsius.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 12:37 IST
