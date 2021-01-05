Left Menu
Development News Edition

67 died of drug abuse in Mizoram in 2020: Official

With an increasing supply of heroin from Myanmar and neighbouring states, it has become the main killer drug, the official said.The excise and narcotics departments data showed that at least 1,646 people, including 193 women, have died of drug abuse in Mizoram since 1984.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:17 IST
67 died of drug abuse in Mizoram in 2020: Official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 67 people, including six women, have died due to substance abuse in Mizoram in 2020 with heroin being the main killer drug, an official said on Tuesday. The state had reported 55 drug-related fatalities in 2019.

''All the 67 people, who died of drug abuse last year, were addicted to heroin. The state government has been taking several measures to curb the menace,'' the excise and narcotics department official said. Most of the drugs, especially heroin, have been smuggled from Myanmar, he said.

Mizoram, which is sandwiched between Myanmar and Bangladesh, has been grappling with drug abuse since 1984 when the death of a heroin user was reported for the first time in the state. The hilly state shares 722 km of the international border with these two countries.

Until 2015, spasmo proxyvon, which is used as a pain- killer, had caused maximum drug-related deaths in the state. With an increasing supply of heroin from Myanmar and neighbouring states, it has become the main killer drug, the official said.

The excise and narcotics department's data showed that at least 1,646 people, including 193 women, have died of drug abuse in Mizoram since 1984. In a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, the international border with the two countries have been sealed since March 2020, which has considerably reduced smuggling of drug and alcohol last year, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goyal launches portal to promote railways' freight business

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched an exclusive portal to promote and develop the railways freight business on Tuesday. The Indian Railways freight business development portal will act as a one-stop, single-window solution for all the n...

Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for third day; over 250 stranded vehicles cleared

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the third consecutive day on Tuesday following heavy snowfall and multiple landslides, even as over 250 stranded vehicles, mostly carrying passengers, were cleared after the arterial r...

OPEC+ resumes talks after February split on oil output

OPEC resumes debate on Tuesday after talks stumbled over February policy, as Russia led calls for higher output while others suggested holding or even cutting production due to new lockdowns. Debate resumes at 1430 GMT after the group, whic...

Saudi, Qatari leaders hug ahead of summit focused on Gulf detente

Gulf Arab leaders arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a summit focused on ending a long-running dispute with Qatar which shattered Gulf unity at a time of heightened regional tensions with Iran. Qatars Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Than...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021