No other govt in Bengal worked for people the way TMC dispensation did: Minister

The ruling TMC in Bengal patted itself on the back on Tuesday, saying that the Mamata Banerjee government has undertaken an enormous amount of development work over the last years, building roads and erecting bridges in the cities and villages. State panchayat and rural development minister Subrata Mukherjee, during a press meet here, said no erstwhile government in Bengal can boast of similar accomplishments.

''We have done unprecedented work, constructing road and bridges in the cities and villages across the state. Before this, no other government can claim of having undertaken so much work,'' Mukherjee told reporters here.

Under the 'Bangla Gramin Sadak Yojana', the TMC dispensation has spent Rs 16,561 crore to build roads spanning 35,611 kilometre. ''Roads and bridges contribute directly to the socio- economic development of a region and our chief minister is fully aware of that. Even the construction and repair work carried out in areas affected by natural calamities like Cyclone Amphan is been clearly visible,'' he added.