Mizoram Chief Minister inaugurates new bailey bridge at Bairabi

Inaugurating the bailey bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 365 lakh, Zoramthanga said it was an important bridge to transport essential commodities for the people of Mizoram.He attributed the opening of the road to the hard work of department, contractors and support of the residents of Bairabi.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:30 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@CMOKerala)

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday inaugurated a new bailey bridge over Kawnpui river at Bairabi on the Mizoram-Assam border to facilitate transportation of essential commodities. Inaugurating the bailey bridge constructed at a cost of Rs 365 lakh, Zoramthanga said it was an important bridge to transport essential commodities for the people of Mizoram.

He attributed the opening of the road to the hard work of department, contractors and support of the residents of Bairabi. The chief minister said the state government has to construct a new bailey bridge as the existing bridge was weak and was unable to take load of heavy vehicles. The road is also important as it links Bairabi railway station.

The new bridge was constructed by a private company at the cost of Rs 365 lakh. The newly opened bailey bridge was located along the National Highway-154. The construction began in 2018. The bridge can take a load of 100 tonne.

The chief minister also on Tuesday inspected the proposed site for oil depot in Bairabi and Bairabi road. He was accompanied by Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs minister K Lalrinliana, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs secretary Vanlalngaihsaka and PWD engineer- in-chief Lalmuankima Henry, among others.

