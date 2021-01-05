Left Menu
J&K is witnessing a new dawn of development : LG

Sinha said this while meeting former ministers, former legislators and public deputations who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here and congratulated the UT administration for the successful conduct of DDC elections.Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new dawn of development and within the next 3-4 years, the people of the UT will see the metro rail services revolutionising the transport network in the capital cities, the LG said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said the union territory is witnessing a new dawn of development and within the next 3-4 years, the people will see metro rail services revolutionising the transport network in capital cities. Sinha said this while meeting former ministers, former legislators and public deputations who called on him at the Raj Bhavan here and congratulated the UT administration for the successful conduct of DDC elections.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new dawn of development and within the next 3-4 years, the people of the UT will see the metro rail services revolutionising the transport network in the capital cities, the LG said. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is taking comprehensive measures for the development of all the major sectors and it is committed to the welfare of every section of the society, he added.

A public delegation led by chairman, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party and former minister, Harsh Dev Singh, met the Lt Governor and appreciated the UT administration for ensuring the conduct of historic elections without any untoward incident, an official spokesman said. The delegation submitted a memorandum of demands and development issues of district Udhampur and other remote areas pertaining to Ayurvedic dispensaries, provision of staff, strengthening of road network. The former minister also raised welfare issues of people belonging to Gaddi, Sippi and Koli community.

Similarly, former minister Sukhnandan Choudhary apprised the Lt Governor about various issues related to agriculture and welfare of people. Meanwhile, a delegation led by former MLC Vibodh Gupta also met with the Lt Governor and congratulated him for the recently held DDC elections. The delegation hailed the elections as a historic event, and a sign of ascending peace, especially in Kashmir valley, and lauded the Lt Governor-led administration for the achievement.

While interacting with the delegations, the Lt Governor acknowledged people's will and participation as major factors behind successful conduct of the elections. He also congratulated all stakeholders for ensuring peaceful conduct of the elections. The UT administration is working religiously towards establishing a robust democratic setup in the region and for leading the locals on the path of development, Sinha said.

He assured the members of delegations that the genuine demands and issues projected by them would be considered for redressal on merit..

