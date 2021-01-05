Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland CM makes aerial survey to assess damage caused by fire in Dzukou Range

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday made an aerial survey to assess the damage caused by the fire raging in the states scenic Dzukou range even as efforts to douse the blaze completely continued for the eighth day, officials said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:02 IST
Nagaland CM makes aerial survey to assess damage caused by fire in Dzukou Range
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Neiphiu_Rio)

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday made an aerial survey to assess the damage caused by the fire raging in the state's scenic Dzukou range even as efforts to douse the blaze completely continued for the eighth day, officials said. The fire broke out in the Dzukou range in Kohima district on Tuesday afternoon.

Rio accompanied by advisors Mhonlumo Kikon and Medo Yhokha, Principal Secretary (Home) and Divisional Forest Officer Kohima made an aerial survey of the Dzukou valley. ''Made an aeriel survey of the latest forest fire situation at Dzukou valley today. Seeing the tremendous joint efforts by all concerned to tackle the situation, I am hopeful that the fire will soon be doused,'' Rio tweeted.

''The destruction of God-given beauty and resources of the Dzukou valley is sad. I hope we will all strive to support the efforts of preserving and promoting the rich biodiversity of the valley and learn to live in harmony with nature,'' he said in another tweet. Meanwhile, efforts to douse the blaze continued as the fire was burning at multiple locations, said OSD of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, Johnny Ruangmei.

''The main problem in controlling the fire is that the gusty wind which carries the fire sparks during the night hours, when operation is not carried both by air and land, starting fresh fire in multiple spots,'' he said. This has resulted in fire erupting in some spots of the magnificent Dzukou valley, he said.

''We have decided to reinforce three more units of NDRF and requested the Ministry of Home Affairs. We will also reinforce personnel from the state including Home Guards and Civil Defence, Police and local volunteers,'' he said. The service of four IAF choppers will also continue to spray water from air while manual efforts would be made to fight the valley fire on Wednesday, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Panel to soon submit report on clinical criteria to prioritise COVID-19 shot receivers: Govt

A expert panel tasked with laying down clinical criteria for deciding people with which comorbidities should be prioritised for COVID-19 vaccination and what papers they would need to submit is likely to give its report in a day or two, the...

Families of 11 Shia Hazara coal miners in Pak refuse to bury bodies until justice delivered

Families of 11 coal miners from the minority Shia Hazara community, who were massacred by the Islamic State terrorists, on Tuesday refused to bury their bodies until the militants are arrested. The families continued their sit-in for the th...

Heavy snowfall: Prompt action by Srinagar admin ensures normal functioning of essential services

The Srinagar administration led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary acted promptly to clear snow from roads and also ensured normal functioning of hospitals as the Kashmir Valley received heavy snowfall, officials said on Tuesday....

Nigeria: "The government did not pay any money," says Inuwa on Katsina schoolboys rescue

No ransom was paid to rescue the abducted students in Kankara, Katsina, said Katsina State Government Secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, according to a report by Today Ng.Inuwa reportedly said on Tuesday, that the abducted 344 students from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021