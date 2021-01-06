Spanish care home fire kills 89-year-old woman, injures 18

A fire at a Spanish care home killed an 89-year-old woman and injured 18 people, emergency services said on Wednesday. The blaze began on the third floor at the Domusvi-Adorea home in Seville in southern Spain just before midnight on Tuesday, firefighters said.

"This was the intervention of the emergency services in the residence home in which an 89-year-old woman died and 18 people were hospitalised," the Seville Emergency Services said in a tweet. Neighbours brought blankets and offered refuge in their own homes to elderly residents who were forced to leave the building.

Many residents were taken by council workers to a sports centre to spend the night. The cause of the fire was being investigated, emergency services said.