Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spanish care home fire kills 89-year-old woman, injures 18

A fire at a Spanish care home killed an 89-year-old woman and injured 18 people, emergency services said on Wednesday. The blaze began on the third floor at the Domusvi-Adorea home in Seville in southern Spain just before midnight on Tuesday, firefighters said. "This was the intervention of the emergency services in the residence home in which an 89-year-old woman died and 18 people were hospitalised," the Seville Emergency Services said in a tweet.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:11 IST
Spanish care home fire kills 89-year-old woman, injures 18
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire at a Spanish care home killed an 89-year-old woman and injured 18 people, emergency services said on Wednesday. The blaze began on the third floor at the Domusvi-Adorea home in Seville in southern Spain just before midnight on Tuesday, firefighters said.

"This was the intervention of the emergency services in the residence home in which an 89-year-old woman died and 18 people were hospitalised," the Seville Emergency Services said in a tweet. Neighbours brought blankets and offered refuge in their own homes to elderly residents who were forced to leave the building.

Many residents were taken by council workers to a sports centre to spend the night. The cause of the fire was being investigated, emergency services said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police bust six-member gang of robbers

Bengaluru, Jan 6 PTI A six-member gang of robbers has been busted in the city and ornaments worth Rs 30 lakh have been seized from them, police said on Wednesday. A month ago, the robbers had entered a house in the absence of the family mem...

Wikileaks' Assange denied bail by London court

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British court....

More garbage than water: Serbia promises clean-up of hydro reservoir

Almost as far as the eye can see, trash spreads out over Serbias Potpecko Lake, lapping against the dam that crosses it. Built up over many years against a backdrop of rolling rural hills, the ocean of plastic now threatens to clog up the d...

HFCL ships 1 lakh indigenously made Wi-Fi products, plans global expansion

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Wednesday said it has completed the shipment of one lakh Wi-Fi products made indigenously and now plans to expand its global footprint. The company said it is enhancing readiness to serve 5G network requi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021