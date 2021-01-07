Mumbai's air quality worse than Delhi; rains forecast in Maha

The air quality index of Mumbaisurged on Thursday, surpassing New Delhi, due to cloudyconditions, said a met official.

The air quality index for Mumbai was 313 compared toDelhis 239, said the official.

The met department forecast showers along withthunderstorms for the next few days starting Friday coveringcoastal parts of Maharashtra, Kolhapur, Pune, and parts ofMarathwada and Chandrapur.

The next 48 to 72 hours are crucial as these areasmay receive thunderstorms and showers which may affect rabicrops as well as mango production in the coastal region, saidthe official.

