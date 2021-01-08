Left Menu
Arunachal dy CM calls for inviting private players to harness state's hydropower potential

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:43 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(Chowna Mein)

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy ChiefMinister Chowna Mein on Friday called for inviting privateplayers to harness the state's hydropower potential to boosteconomic growth.

Mein, while chairing meetings on the construction oftwo hydropower projects, said that inviting potential privatepower developers to the state will open up employmentopportunities.

''The hydropower projects once developed will make ourstate self-sufficient in power as the developers will sharefree power of 5-10 per cent with the state government besidesone per cent for local area development.

''It will also create avenues for the establishment ofindustry and food processing units by local entrepreneurs,''Mein, who also holds the power portfolio, said.

The meetings were convened with all the stakeholdersto discuss the construction of 23 MW Keyi hydroelectricproject in Lower Subansiri district and 14.5 MW Pareng projectin Papumpare district, a statement said.

Mein said that there is a shortage of power in thestate despite having so much potential.

He asked private power developers to maintaintransparency while implementing the projects and win theconfidence of locals for the smooth implementation of theprojects.

Two committees were constituted to look into thegrievances of the project-affected people -- one under thechairmanship of Education Minister Taba Tedir for the Keyiproject and the other under the chairmanship of former chiefminister Nabam Tuki for the Pareng project.

