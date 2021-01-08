Left Menu
Development News Edition

YEIDA, CBRE ink pack for feasibility study of Film City near Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-01-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 22:18 IST
YEIDA, CBRE ink pack for feasibility study of Film City near Noida

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and property consultant CBRE South Asia on Friday entered into an agreement for feasibility study of the proposed Film City near Noida, officials said.

The Film City, an ambitious project of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is being planned on a 1,000 acres area along the Yamuna Expressway in YEIDA's Sector 21, the officials said.

''A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh and CBRE South Asia Director Vaibhav Chaudhary for conducting the feasibility study for the project,'' YEIDA additional CEO Shailendra Bhatia said.

The consultant will now have to submit a detailed draft of the project's feasibility within a period of two months, as per conditions mentioned in the contract, Bhatia said.

He added that the consultant would also be required to submit an inception report, which is a primary framework outlining methods and modes of study, in the next 20 days.

The officer said an area of 1,000 acres has been earmarked for the film city project of which 220 acres would be commercial and the remaining 780 acres industrial.

The proposed film city will be just six kilometres from the upcoming international airport in Jewar and 12 kilometres from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, according to officials.

An e-tender was floated on November 29 to invite firms to conduct a feasibility study for the project and four companies had applied for the work, the officials added.

Chief Minister Adityanath had on September 18 directed YEIDA to submit its proposal for establishing a film city to the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai witnesses worse air quality than Delhi

Mumbai on Friday once againrecorded an Air Quality Index AQI of 317 which was worsethan that of Delhi, an official of the India MeteorologicalDepartment said.On Thursday too, the citys AQI was worse than that ofthe national capital.The qual...

Airbus plans to meet suppliers amid jet output concerns, sources say

Airbus is planning a summit meeting with major suppliers amid speculation that it may have to delay planned jet output increases as Europe faces a resurgent coronavirus crisis, industry sources said on Friday. Next weeks briefing by Airbus ...

Justin Trudeau criticize Trump for violent assault on democracy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday that US President Donald Trump incited an assault on democracy by violent rioters a rare direct criticism of Trump by him.Trudeau has been careful not to criticize Trump over the last four...

Laptop stolen from Pelosi's office during storming of U.S. Capitol, says aide

A laptop was stolen from the office of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, one of her aides said on Friday. Drew Hammill, an aide to Democrat Pelosi, said on Twitter that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021