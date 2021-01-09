Golf-Who is Bryson DeChambeau? "Jeopardy!" contestants have no idea
While he may have reached the heights of golf fame in 2020, reigning U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau still managed to stump a trio of brainy "Jeopardy!" contestants this week. The American quiz show, in which contestants must supply the question to a provided answer, were given this $1,000 clue on Thursday: "The unconventional methods of this long-hitting 2020 U.S. Open champ include using a protractor on the putting green."
Much to the 27-year-old American's amusement, none of the contestants knew the correct response. "Not sure what’s more impressive: being featured on @Jeopardy or that no one knew the answer," tweeted DeChambeau, who majored in physics at Southern Methodist University. "Staying humble here. Thanks for the answer, Trebek."
Numerous athletes have been used in clues throughout the iconic show's 37 seasons, which this week aired the final episodes featuring its long-time host, Alex Trebek, who died in November following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.
