Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Who is Bryson DeChambeau? "Jeopardy!" contestants have no idea

"Not sure what’s more impressive: being featured on @Jeopardy or that no one knew the answer," tweeted DeChambeau, who majored in physics at Southern Methodist University.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 07:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 07:07 IST
Golf-Who is Bryson DeChambeau? "Jeopardy!" contestants have no idea

While he may have reached the heights of golf fame in 2020, reigning U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau still managed to stump a trio of brainy "Jeopardy!" contestants this week. The American quiz show, in which contestants must supply the question to a provided answer, were given this $1,000 clue on Thursday: "The unconventional methods of this long-hitting 2020 U.S. Open champ include using a protractor on the putting green."

Much to the 27-year-old American's amusement, none of the contestants knew the correct response. "Not sure what’s more impressive: being featured on @Jeopardy or that no one knew the answer," tweeted DeChambeau, who majored in physics at Southern Methodist University. "Staying humble here. Thanks for the answer, Trebek."

Numerous athletes have been used in clues throughout the iconic show's 37 seasons, which this week aired the final episodes featuring its long-time host, Alex Trebek, who died in November following a pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will look at creating his own platform after Twitter ban

U.S. President Donald Trump said he will look at building his own platform after Twitter suspended him on Friday, citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday by hundreds of his sup...

WRAPUP 12-Democrats plan impeachment and Twitter deletes Trump's account after Capitol chaos

An increasingly isolated President Donald Trump sought on Friday to stave off a new drive to impeach him and Twitter permanently suspended his account, two days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democra...

Canadian families of Iran plane crash victims hold first anniversary vigil

Canadian relatives of those killed when a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranian Revolutionary Guards one year ago on Friday held a vigil in Toronto and pledged to protest and persevere in their quest to know what happened that day. Th...

Golf-Who is Bryson DeChambeau? "Jeopardy!" contestants have no idea

While he may have reached the heights of golf fame in 2020, reigning U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau still managed to stump a trio of brainy Jeopardy contestants this week. The American quiz show, in which contestants must supply the que...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021