'Illegal' structure violating building bylaws sealed in Jammu

An under-construction commercial complex was sealed here on Saturday for allegedly violating building byelaws, a Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) spokesperson said.

After following due course of law, the JMC sealed the building to restrain the violator to undertake any fresh construction at the site, the spokesperson said.

The enforcement wing of the JMC sealed the commercial building, owned by Naseema Rashid Wani and Asra Wani, at Sidhra as the structure had been raised in violation of extant building byelaws,he said.

In a recent development, the spokesperson said the revenue department after undertaking fresh measurements of the land of the building had observed that the owner had encroached on three marlas of state land, owing to which the municipality commissioner cancelled the permit of the building, rendering the whole structure as illegal.

After recently sealing the violative part of the building, the JMC has already filed an appeal against the violator in the J&K High Court and simultaneously rejected the compounding fee deposited by the violator.

