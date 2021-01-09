Light rains along with thundershowers in UP
According to the Meteorological MeT Department, state capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad registered a low of 15.4 degrees Celsius. Gorakhpur recorded a low 12 degrees Celsius, Jhansi registered 13.5 degrees Celsius. Varanasi saw a minimum temperature of 14.1 degrees Celsius.Meerut recorded a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-01-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 17:10 IST
Light rains along with thundershowers occurred at isolated places over western Uttar Pradesh, while weather was dry over eastern parts of the state. According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, state capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad registered a low of 15.4 degrees Celsius. Gorakhpur recorded a low 12 degrees Celsius, Jhansi registered 13.5 degrees Celsius. Varanasi saw a minimum temperature of 14.1 degrees Celsius.
Meerut recorded a low of 9.9 degrees Celsius. Fatehgarh observatory (in Farrukhabad district) was the coldest place in the state, where mercury dipped to 7.3 degrees Celsius.
Weather is most likely to remain dry over the state on January 10, while shallow to moderate fog are very likely to occur at isolated places in the morning over the state on January 11 and 12.
