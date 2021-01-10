Quake of magnitude 6 strikes Salta Province, Argentina - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Salta Province, Argentina, early on Sunday, GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 222 km (138 miles), GFZ said.

