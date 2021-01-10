Quake of magnitude 6 strikes Salta Province, Argentina - GFZ

Quake of magnitude 6 strikes Salta Province, Argentina - GFZReuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 10-01-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 09:36 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Salta Province, Argentina, early on Sunday, GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 222 km (138 miles), GFZ said.
