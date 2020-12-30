Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina's Senate poised to vote on legalizing abortion, rare in region

Argentina was on the cusp of legalizing abortion on Tuesday over the objections of its influential Roman Catholic Church, with the Senate preparing to vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed in the lower house. If passed, the bill would make Argentina the first big country in predominantly Catholic Latin America to allow abortion on demand.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 01:24 IST
Argentina's Senate poised to vote on legalizing abortion, rare in region

Argentina was on the cusp of legalizing abortion on Tuesday over the objections of its influential Roman Catholic Church, with the Senate preparing to vote on a measure that has the backing of the ruling party and has already passed in the lower house.

If passed, the bill would make Argentina the first big country in predominantly Catholic Latin America to allow abortion on demand. The vote is expected to be close after what was expected to be a marathon debate, beginning at 4 p.m. (1900 GMT) and likely to stretch into Wednesday morning. Demonstrators both for and against the bill came from around the country to stand vigil in front of the Senate building in Buenos Aires.

"Argentina is a pro-life country," one woman, who said she was from Cordoba province, told local television as she sat in a folding chair under an umbrella sheltering her from the Southern Hemisphere summer sun. She and others who knelt in prayer nearby said they were against the proposed change in law. Maria Angela Guerrero of the Campaign for Legal Abortion activist group, speaking to reporters in front of the Senate, said she was "cautiously optimistic" the bill would pass.

On the other side of the debate is the Catholic Church, which is calling on senators to reject the proposal to allow women to end pregnancies up to the 14th week. Argentina is the birthplace of Pope Francis. Argentine law now allows abortion only when there is a serious risk to the health of the mother or in cases of rape.

Legal abortion is extremely rare in Latin America because of the long history of opposition by the Church. Across the region, abortions are available on demand only in Communist Cuba, comparatively tiny Uruguay, and some parts of Mexico. The change in law has been rejected by Argentina's Congress before, but this is the first time such a bill is being presented to lawmakers with support from the ruling government. In 2018, before center-left Peronist Alberto Fernandez was elected president, a similar bill was rejected by a slim margin.

The measure is accompanied by side legislation aimed at assisting women who want to continue their pregnancies and face severe economic or social difficulties.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting 2018 mob killing of 2 men

A woman in central Mexico has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for inciting the 2018 mob killing of two men, prosecutors said. Convictions for such mob crimes are rare in Mexico because individual roles are often hard to establish. But ...

End arrests of political opponents in Uganda: UN independent experts

The concerns, raised by the experts on Tuesday, come amid an uptick in violence ahead of Ugandas 14 January presidential election and includes reports of the death of an opposition politicians bodyguard along with injuries sustained by th...

'Dark period': Killings spike in NYC amid pandemic, unrest

Heralded as the safest big city in America in recent years, New York City is closing out its bloodiest year in nearly a decade, grappling with a surge in homicides and a pandemic authorities say has helped fuel violence. The city had record...

McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 aid checks, urges Senate override Trump defense veto

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday put off a vote on President Donald Trumps call to boost COVID-19 relief checks and urged the Senate to override his veto of a defense bill, in a rare challenge to his fellow Republican ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020