Around 90L people have received benefits of 'Duare Sarkar' prog in 29 days: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Sunday said around 90 lakh people havealready received benefits of her government's 'Duare Sarkar'programme in the past 29 days, and thanked all officials whohave worked hard to ensure doorstep delivery of services.

With an eye on the assembly polls, due in April-May,the TMC administration launched the 'Duare Sarkar' (governmentat doorsteps) programme last month to deliver benefits of 11state-run welfare schemes.

''Happy to share that as of 4pm today, the total numberof visitors in #DuareSarkar camps has crossed 2 Crores! I onceagain congratulate & thank every single GoWB official forensuring smooth door-step delivery of Govt services &benefits. Thanking all participants too!'' Banerjee tweeted.

According to government records, over 2.03 crorepeople have visited the camps, set up across the state - with2.63 lakh attendees alone registered on Sunday.

''Almost 90 Lakh people across West Bengal receiveddifferent kinds of services. This includes 62 Lakhbeneficiaries under Swasthya Sathi, 7 Lakh beneficiaries whoreceived SC/ST/OBC certificates & 4 Lakh beneficiaries whoreceived assistance under Krishak Bandhu,'' the CM said.

''Further, benefits of other GoWB schemes likeKanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Aikyashree, Shikshashree,Jai Johar, Taposhili Bandhu, Manabik etc were extended tolakhs of people. Everyone who applied for various services atthe camps were also provided helping hands,'' she wrote onTwitter.

Asserting that the state government has received anoverwhelming response to the initiative, state educationminister Partha Chatterjee said the TMC dispensation willalways strive hard to work for common people.

''Overwhelmed to see the great response of people to@MamataOfficial's unique initiative Duare Sarkar. Our firstpriority has always been to serve the people of Bengal and wewant to continue this endeavor in the coming days as well,'' hesaid on the microblogging site.

Echoing him, urban development minister Firhad Hakimsaid efforts of Mamata Banerjee have ensured that theprogramme turns out to be a success.

''Duare Sarkar - a resounding success only owing tothe unique efforts of @MamataOfficial! 2 Cr people haveregistered & 90L+ people have benefitted already. Absolutelystunning! Hakim tweeted.

