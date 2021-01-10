Left Menu
Development News Edition

Around 90L people have received benefits of 'Duare Sarkar' prog in 29 days: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Sunday said around 90 lakh people havealready received benefits of her governments Duare Sarkarprogramme in the past 29 days, and thanked all officials whohave worked hard to ensure doorstep delivery of services.With an eye on the assembly polls, due in April-May,the TMC administration launched the Duare Sarkar governmentat doorsteps programme last month to deliver benefits of 11state-run welfare schemes.Happy to share that as of 4pm today, the total numberof visitors in DuareSarkar camps has crossed 2 Crores

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-01-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 21:28 IST
Around 90L people have received benefits of 'Duare Sarkar' prog in 29 days: Mamata
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Sunday said around 90 lakh people havealready received benefits of her government's 'Duare Sarkar'programme in the past 29 days, and thanked all officials whohave worked hard to ensure doorstep delivery of services.

With an eye on the assembly polls, due in April-May,the TMC administration launched the 'Duare Sarkar' (governmentat doorsteps) programme last month to deliver benefits of 11state-run welfare schemes.

''Happy to share that as of 4pm today, the total numberof visitors in #DuareSarkar camps has crossed 2 Crores! I onceagain congratulate & thank every single GoWB official forensuring smooth door-step delivery of Govt services &benefits. Thanking all participants too!'' Banerjee tweeted.

According to government records, over 2.03 crorepeople have visited the camps, set up across the state - with2.63 lakh attendees alone registered on Sunday.

''Almost 90 Lakh people across West Bengal receiveddifferent kinds of services. This includes 62 Lakhbeneficiaries under Swasthya Sathi, 7 Lakh beneficiaries whoreceived SC/ST/OBC certificates & 4 Lakh beneficiaries whoreceived assistance under Krishak Bandhu,'' the CM said.

''Further, benefits of other GoWB schemes likeKanyashree, Rupashree, Khadya Sathi, Aikyashree, Shikshashree,Jai Johar, Taposhili Bandhu, Manabik etc were extended tolakhs of people. Everyone who applied for various services atthe camps were also provided helping hands,'' she wrote onTwitter.

Asserting that the state government has received anoverwhelming response to the initiative, state educationminister Partha Chatterjee said the TMC dispensation willalways strive hard to work for common people.

''Overwhelmed to see the great response of people to@MamataOfficial's unique initiative Duare Sarkar. Our firstpriority has always been to serve the people of Bengal and wewant to continue this endeavor in the coming days as well,'' hesaid on the microblogging site.

Echoing him, urban development minister Firhad Hakimsaid efforts of Mamata Banerjee have ensured that theprogramme turns out to be a success.

''Duare Sarkar - a resounding success only owing tothe unique efforts of @MamataOfficial! 2 Cr people haveregistered & 90L+ people have benefitted already. Absolutelystunning! Hakim tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Senior Delhi Police officers meet farmer leaders

Senior Delhi Police officers including Deputy Commissioner of Police Northwest Vijayanta Arya on Sunday met representatives of farmer unions protesting against the Centres agricultural reforms.The meeting came days ahead of Republic Day whe...

Greeks escape lockdown for the beach as winter temperatures soar

Greeks headed to beaches and public parks on Sunday as a rare January heat wave offered a respite from the coronavirus lockdown that has thrown life across Europe into disarray.With temperatures in Athens set to reach 23 Celsius 73.4 Fahren...

Son of Delhi cop killed in Batla House encounter complains he was beaten by group of men: Police

The son of a Delhi police officer, who was killed in the Batla House encounter here in 2008, has alleged that he was beaten by a group of men, officials said on Sunday. Police said the owner of a shop, where the incident occurred, alleged t...

'Wonder Woman 1984' Stays Atop Domestic Box Office

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, Jan 10, Variety.com - Wonder Woman 1984 led domestic box office charts for the third straight weekend without much in the way of competition. The superhero sequel nabbed 3 million between Friday and Sunday, bri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021