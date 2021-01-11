Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odd News Roundup: Stalin-themed cafe in Moscow closed after public outcry

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 02:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Stalin-themed cafe in Moscow closed after public outcry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Stalin-themed cafe in Moscow closed after public outcry

A shawarma shop in Moscow was forced to close a day after it opened following an outcry over its provocative Josef Stalin-themed branding, the shop's owner told Reuters on Saturday. The Stalin Doner shop featured a portrait of the controversial Communist leader above its front door. Inside, a man dressed in the Stalin-era security service uniform served customers meat wraps named after Soviet leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil sees 29,792 new cases of coronavirus, additional 469 deaths - health ministry

Brazil recorded 29,792 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 469 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.Brazil has registered more than 8.1 million cases of the virus since th...

Bahrain says it will open airspace to Qatar from Monday

Bahrain will open its airspace to Qatar as of Jan. 11, the civil aviation affairs authority said on Sunday, following a U.S.-backed deal by Arab states last week to end a dispute with Doha.The move comes after Riyadh announced a breakthroug...

Northern Ireland hospitals under pressure 'like never before' -health minister

Northern Irelands health minister on Sunday night said COVID-19 was placing the healthcare system under pressure like never before, as one hospital appealed on social media for the immediate help of all off-duty healthworkers nearby. The Br...

Trump may turn to Rudy Giuliani again to defend against impeachment

President Donald Trump may turn to Rudy Giuliani to defend him against possible impeachment over his role in last weeks violent siege of the U.S. Capitol, according to two people familiar with the matter.One of the sources, an outside advis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021