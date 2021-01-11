Foundation work of Ayodhya Ram temple to begin in January: Trust official

Work on the foundation for theRam temple at Ayodhya would begin this month and constructionof the temple complex is expected to conclude in aboutthree-and-a-half years, Swami Govinda Dev Giri ji Maharaj,Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, saidon Monday.

''How the foundation shall be built, that has beendecided just now. The excavation has begun but the actualfoundation construction has not begun.It will start ithisJanuary,'' he said at a press conference during a visit here.

He was asked if the formal construction of thetemple has begun, and if not, when it is going to begin.

Asked about the total cost of the project, he saidhe ''guessed'' that the cost of the main temple within theboundary should be between Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore.

The total cost could be over Rs 1,100 crore, whichincludes the Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore for the main templeand the development of 67 acres (at the complex), he said.

He said the construction of the temple islikely to be completed in three to three-and-a-half years.

Giri ji Maharaj said more than Rs 100 crore ofdonations has been collected as per accounts in Ayodhya.

Asked if donations for temple construction would beaccepted from foreign countries as well, he said they are notbeing allowed at present as FCRA (Foreign ContributionsRegulation Act) facility is not available.

However, FCRA facility (permissions as per FCRA) isexpected to be available in two months, he said.

''We don't want to build just a temple of stones andbricks.We want to build the nation.We want to build thenational spirit.The spirit of love, the spirit ofphilanthropy, the spirit of universal brotherhood and at thesame time, spirit of might,'' he said.

People would listen only if the country is strong,he said.

The temple would belong to the whole nationwith donations received from all, he said.

He recalled that an industrialist had offered thathis family would bear the cost of construction.

Saying that Ayodhya would be the cultural capital ofthe world after the construction of Ram temple, he said youthsfrom neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal,Bhutan would be invited to Ayodhya every year and they will beallowed to tour thecountry, with a view to bringing peopletogether and promote their understanding of India.

Bandari Ramesh, convener in Telangana for Shri RamJanmabhoomi Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan, said theywould reach out to three crore Hindu families in the state aspart of the campaign to collect donations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the BhumiPuja and Shila Puja on August 5 at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

