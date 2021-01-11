Natural confluence between the arts and sciences: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

There is a natural confluence between arts and sciences and a nation's culture is embedded in its visual and performing arts and also in its sciences, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said on Monday.

In a virtual press conference at the launch of Confluence Ideathon 2021, she said: ''I personally believe that a nation's culture is embedded in its visual and performing arts but also in its sciences.'' Whether it is the arts or science, the creativity exhibited by them is what really makes a country what it is in terms of its deep cultural roots, she added.

''I think in India, we have much to be proud of whether it is arts, whether it is sciences, we are very deeply rooted in the creativity that emanates from both these spheres and therefore there is a natural confluence between the arts and sciences,'' Mazumdar Shaw said.

The confluence of arts and science is very exciting, experimental, and inspiring, because through this we can learn from both these spheres in a way that generates more knowledge, more ideas and more ways of making our planet even better, she added.

''Through Confluence Ideathon 2021, we wish to pick up the best ideas which will help us set up a cultural centre on a global scale, set in a local context, and one that will host various forms of creative expression,'' Hero Enterprise Chairman Sunil Kant Munjal said.

