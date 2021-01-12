Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Guwahati researchers find new clues to how and why stars die

Neutrinos on the other hand have their own complexities, he said.This information is very crucial for the reason that in the extremely dense supernovae core neutrinos interact with other neutrinos and may interchange flavors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 12:42 IST
IIT Guwahati researchers find new clues to how and why stars die
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Researchers at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, claim to have found important clues to understand the death of massive stars and have also revealed the problems with the existing models.

The research in collaboration with Max Planck Institute for Physics, Munich, Germany, and Northwestern University, USA, has also been published in international journal Physical Review Letters (PRL).

''Supernovae -- the super explosions at the time of death of large massive stars -- are considered to be the cradle of birth for new stars and synthesis of the heavy elements in nature. At the end of their life, the stars, especially massive ones, collapse resulting in an immense shock wave that causes the star to explode, briefly outshining any other star in its host galaxy.

''The study of supernovae and the particles they release helps us understand the universe because almost all matter that makes up the universe is a result of these massive explosions. However, the mechanism of these super explosions is not yet completely solved and has remained one of the enigmas of nature,'' said Sovan Chakraborty, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, IIT Guwahati.

According to the team, the solutions to the toughest challenges to the core collapse mechanism of the huge supernovae come from the tiniest subatomic particles called neutrinos.

''During the core collapse supernova explosion, neutrinos are created in several particle processes. Due to their neutral nature and extremely weak interaction with stellar matter the neutrinos escape the dying star and carry 99% energy of the collapsing star. Thus the tiny neutrinos are the only messenger bringing information from the deepest interiors of the star. Neutrinos on the other hand have their own complexities,'' he said.

''This information is very crucial for the reason that in the extremely dense supernovae core neutrinos interact with other neutrinos and may interchange flavors. This conversion may happen rapidly (in nanosecond time scale) and flavor interchange can affect the supernovae process as the different flavors are emitted with different angular distribution.

''These 'fast' conversions are nonlinear in nature and are not confronted in any other neutrino sources but supernovae. We for the first time did a non-linear simulation of fast conversion with 'all' the three neutrino flavors in supernovae,'' Chakraborty added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

Reuters Next: AirAsia Group not switching to Boeing despite Airbus cancellations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1pm NATION DEL11 VACCINE-4THLD TRANSPORT First flight with COVID-19 vaccines lands in Delhi from Pune New DelhiPune The first consignment of Covishield vaccines reached Delhi from Pune on Tuesday, four days ...

Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary celebrated across Bengal

Swami Vivekanandas 158th birthanniversary was celebrated on Tuesday across West Bengal withpolitical leaders and people making a beeline at his ancestralhouse here to pay tributes to him.Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav PrasadMaur...

Eight startups selected for Flipkart Leap accelerator program

Flipkart on Tuesday announced the finalists of its first-ever startup accelerator program called Flipkart Leap. Launched in August 2020, the program aims to nurture promising startups so that they can contribute to Indias growing entreprene...

Stick to COVID rules or tighter restrictions could come in, UK minister says

The British public must stick to tough rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or the government could bring in even stricter measures, the policing minister said on Tuesday.If were going to get through this in good shape, and hopefully mak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021