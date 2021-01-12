Odd News Roundup: German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID and South Korean firm's smart dog collar tells owners

Left Menu
German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down at a bakery in the western German town of Dortmund, which is celebrating the year of the coronavirus vaccine with syringe-shaped cakes. The Petpuls collar can tell pet owners through a smartphone application if their dogs are happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down

A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down at a bakery in the western German town of Dortmund, which is celebrating the year of the coronavirus vaccine with syringe-shaped cakes. It is not the first time Schuerner's Baking Paradise has sold coronavirus spin-offs: last year, as household essentials vanished from supermarket shelves in panic buying, they created cakes shaped like newly-scarce toilet-rolls.

South Korean firm's smart dog collar tells owners what's in a bark

A South Korean startup has developed an AI-powered dog collar that can detect five emotions in canines by monitoring their barks using voice recognition technology. The Petpuls collar can tell pet owners through a smartphone application if their dogs are happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad. It also tracks dogs' physical activity and rest.

