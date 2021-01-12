Odd News Roundup: German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID and South Korean firm's smart dog collar tells owners
German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down at a bakery in the western German town of Dortmund, which is celebrating the year of the coronavirus vaccine with syringe-shaped cakes. The Petpuls collar can tell pet owners through a smartphone application if their dogs are happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 18:29 IST
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
German bakery's syringe cakes help the COVID medicine go down
A spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down at a bakery in the western German town of Dortmund, which is celebrating the year of the coronavirus vaccine with syringe-shaped cakes. It is not the first time Schuerner's Baking Paradise has sold coronavirus spin-offs: last year, as household essentials vanished from supermarket shelves in panic buying, they created cakes shaped like newly-scarce toilet-rolls.
South Korean firm's smart dog collar tells owners what's in a bark
A South Korean startup has developed an AI-powered dog collar that can detect five emotions in canines by monitoring their barks using voice recognition technology. The Petpuls collar can tell pet owners through a smartphone application if their dogs are happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad. It also tracks dogs' physical activity and rest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- South Korean
- German
- Dortmund
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 21 new COVID cases vs 22 a day earlier
MEDIA-Hospital cases of COVID-19 surge towards new high in UK - The Times
Trump signs COVID relief, government-funding measure
Trump signs US Covid relief bill, days after calling it 'disgrace'
Golf-Norman back in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19