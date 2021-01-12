Left Menu
BRO to launch bailey bridge to make Jammu-Srinagar NH trafficable: officials

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 21:01 IST
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is setting up a bailey bridge near Kela Morh along the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway to restore connectivity between the twin capital cities, the Traffic Department said on Tuesday.

A portion of the highway sank near Kela Morh in Ramban district after a concrete retaining wall of a bridge collapsed on Sunday evening.

''Repairing by concrete filling and settling of the concrete for making it (highway) motorable may take approximately 10 days,'' the department said quoting officials of National Highway Authority of India, the road construction and maintaining agency.

It said a bailey bridge is being launched by BRO, as an interim measure, to restore connectivity between Srinagar and Jammu.

The officials said the work on the bailey bridge is likely to start in a day or two after a visit by the officers of the agency concerned.

