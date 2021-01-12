Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snow-struck Madrid struggles with cleanup as severe frost grips Spain

Authorities struggled to clear ice and fallen trees from the streets of Madrid on Tuesday and temperatures in parts of Spain hit record lows after a snowstorm wrought havoc across the country at the weekend.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-01-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 22:32 IST
Snow-struck Madrid struggles with cleanup as severe frost grips Spain
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Authorities struggled to clear ice and fallen trees from the streets of Madrid on Tuesday and temperatures in parts of Spain hit record lows after a snowstorm wrought havoc across the country at the weekend. Early jubilation at the historic snowfall, which saw skiers gliding through the streets and mass snowball fights, gave way to frustration as most public transport remained stalled and pedestrians avoided the icy streets.

"You in Madrid are not ready for this," said Demetrio, a Ukrainian living in Madrid, who did not give his last name. "If there is snow, it should be cleaned up the next day." More than 800 soldiers have been deployed to help clear the city, where many roads are still blocked after Storm Filomena felled some 150,000 trees, cut supply lines and left supermarket shelves bare.

Only the occasional police car or taxi braved the city centre, while just 28 of Madrid's more than 200 bus lines were operational. With waste collection on hold, rubbish bags piled up alongside snowdrifts.

"At my home pipes are frozen so we don't have water ... it's crazy," said 29-year-old media worker Amaia Huerta. By Monday evening, intercity train services had resumed and Barajas airport had almost returned to capacity.

Fresh produce was still in short supply at three large, central supermarkets on Tuesday afternoon, although the regional government said the situation had begun to normalize after 1,200 delivery trucks reached the city's main wholesale market. Agricultural association UPA said farmers in the region would lose millions of euros from damage to crops and buildings, and called for extra state aid for the sector.

As the snow turned to ice amid temperatures as low as -10 degrees Celsius overnight, Madrid's health department reported 2,000 injuries from falls in the past 24 hours and urged people to stay at home. Outside Madrid, temperatures fell even further during the night, with Spain's lowest, -25.4C, registered in the province of Teruel to the east, a local record.

Two homeless men who died in Barcelona on Monday night were confirmed as the latest victims of cold weather, which has so far killed five, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

Republicans face growing corporate backlash after Capitol assault

Microsoft, Alphabet's Verily partner to accelerate new innovations in biomedicine

EXCLUSIVE-EU seeks more Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, eyes deals with Valneva, Novavax

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal in line for triple injury boost ahead of Palace visit

Arsenal expect to have forward Gabriel Martinelli back in training in the next few days and could have defender Gabriel Magalhaes and midfielder Thomas Partey available for the visit of Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Thursday. Mart...

Iran reports 6,408 new COVID-19 cases

Tehran Iran, January 12 ANIXinhua Iranian health authorities announced on Tuesday 6,408 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours taking the overall count of cases in the country to 1,299,022. Of the newly infected, 683 had to be hospitalized...

Participants in Youth Parliament festival say they are eager to contribute to country's development

By Nishant Ketu The youth who took part in the National Youth Parliament Festival organised at the Central Hall of Parliament here said they were eager to contribute to the countrys development and also play a role in fostering growth.Mudit...

Ontario projects sharp rise in COVID-19 cases as Canada buys more vaccines

Ontario is on track to have more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per day by the middle of February, a nearly ten-fold increase from the current count, according to a data model released on Tuesday by the government of Canadas most populous p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021