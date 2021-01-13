Left Menu
Development News Edition

Consider tribunal to hear cases on illegal buildings:HC to Mah

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:12 IST
Consider tribunal to hear cases on illegal buildings:HC to Mah
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court onWednesday suggested formation of a separate tribunal by theMaharashtra government to hear cases pertaining to illegalconstructions so that timely action is taken against suchbuildings and untoward incidents like collapse can be averted.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta andJustice G S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigationtaken suo motu (on its own) by the high court in September2020 following the collapse of a building in Bhiwandi in Thanedistrict that claimed 38 lives.

The HC had at that time directed the Maharashtragovernment and all civic bodies across the state to inform itabout steps being taken to keep a check on illegalconstructions and dilapidated buildings in their respectiveareas.

The bench noted on Wednesday that unfortunately thereis no will on part of the corporations to keep a check on suchbuildings.

''There is illegality and dereliction of duty on partof the civic body officials. We don't know where we areheading. All ward officers must be sensitised on what theirduties are in such cases. The will of the corporations isimportant. Human life should not be so cheap,'' JusticeKulkarni said.

The bench said that the whole system is organised, andwhen a corporation notices any illegal construction ordilapidated building a notice is sent following which thesociety or developer approaches the civil court in a suit andmanages to get a stay on the notice.

''Even when no stay is granted by the civil court, wehave noticed that the corporation then does not take anyfollow up action on the notice. Then the matter just staysstagnated for years,'' the HC said.

The bench then suggested the state government to setup a separate tribunal to hear such matters so that the burdenon civil courts is reduced and matters can be heard anddecided faster.

''There are tribunals for so many things. This too isan important issue. The state government should consider atribunal for this too,'' Justice Kulkarni said.

Chief Justice Datta then said West Bengal had aseparate tribunal to hear matters pertaining to buildings.

The HC directed all the corporations and districtcouncils in Maharashtra to submit ward-wise data of how manyunauthorised constructions are there in their respective wardand how many litigations are pending pertaining to the same.

The matter is posted for further hearing on March 3.

PTI SPNSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HC raps municipal bodies for taking subscriptions for cashless medical services and not providing it

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday pulled up the municipal corporations in the national capital for taking subscriptions for cashless medical facilities from its retired employees when the civic bodies had no contract with any hospital to pr...

CBI registers bank fraud case of over Rs 200 cr against Steel Hypermart India Private Pvt Ltd

The CBI has registered a bank fraud case of over Rs 200 crore against Bengaluru-based Steel Hypermart India Private Limited and its directors for losses incurred by a consortium of banks led by the Indian Bank, officials said Wednesday. The...

COVID museum on cards in Kolkata to commemorate pandemic fight

To commemorate the frontlineworkers who died in the battle against the coronavirus anddocument how lives have changed amid the pandemic, doctors areplanning to set up a museum in Kolkata.The museum will showcase items like PPE kits, masks,g...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip as stimulus rally pauses

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open lower on Wednesday as investors digested a recent rally to record highs on bets of a snap-back in economic activity fueled by more fiscal stimulus and vaccine rollouts.Expectations of a hefty COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021