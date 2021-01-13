Low intensity quake hits Ghaziabad

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hit Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 7.09 pm at a depth of five kilometers, the NCS, which functions under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said.

