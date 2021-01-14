Left Menu
Madrid expects damage from snowstorm to reach 1.398 bln euros

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:56 IST
Damage to the city of Madrid from the historic snowstorm that hit last weekend reached at least 1.398 billion euros ($1.70 billion), local authorities said at a news conference on Thursday.

"It's a very preliminary figure," Deputy Mayor Begona Villacis told reporters in a news conference with Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, adding that the figure was expected to rise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

