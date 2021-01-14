Left Menu
Priyanka Chaturvedi nominated as board member of Commonwealth Youth Innovation Hub

Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Priyanka Chaturvedi has been nominated as a board member of the stakeholder panel, Commonwealth Youth Innovation Hub for a two-year term beginning January 14.Chaturvedi is the deputy leader and national spokesperson of Shiv Sena.The Commonwealth Youth Innovation Hub is a platform to develop human capital to drive economic and societal innovation, foster unity and transform societies through sustainable impact, the statement from the hub said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi nominated as board member of Commonwealth Youth Innovation Hub
Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Priyanka Chaturvedi has been nominated as a board member of the stakeholder panel, Commonwealth Youth Innovation Hub for a two-year term beginning January 14.

Chaturvedi is the deputy leader and national spokesperson of Shiv Sena.

The Commonwealth Youth Innovation Hub is a platform to develop human capital to drive economic and societal innovation, foster unity and transform societies through sustainable impact, the statement from the hub said. The Commonwealth Youth Innovation Hub was launched by the Prince of Wales during the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Summit in Malaysia. The stakeholders panel consists of heads of government, high commissioners, heads of international and intergovernmental agencies.

