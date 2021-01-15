Cold wave, thick fog in parts of UP

Cold wave, thick fog in parts of UPPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 15:09 IST
Parts of Uttar Pradesh experienced a severe cold wave and dense fog during the last 24 hours, the Met office said on Friday.
Day temperatures fell appreciably in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Allahabad, Kanpur, Agra, and Jhansi divisions, while they saw a rise in Bareilly, and Agra divisions, they said.
Churk was the coldest place in the state as the minimum temperature there settled at 3.7 degrees Celsius while Jhansi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 23.5 degrees Celsius.
According to the meteorological department, "dense to very dense" fog is likely to envelope some parts of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday while cold wave conditions are likely to persist.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Allahabad HC rejects bail plea of UPSIDC chief engineer
3 officials arrested over Ghaziabad crematorium incident; victims' kin block Delhi-Meerut highway
3 officials arrested over Ghaziabad crematorium incident; victims' kin block Delhi-Meerut highway
Chinese firm gets contract for construction of underground stretch of Delhi-Meerut RRTS project
3 officials arrested over Ghaziabad crematorium incident; victims' kin block Delhi-Meerut highway