Cold wave, thick fog in parts of UP

Parts of Uttar Pradesh experienced a severe cold wave and dense fog during the last 24 hours, the Met office said on Friday.

Day temperatures fell appreciably in Varanasi, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Allahabad, Kanpur, Agra, and Jhansi divisions, while they saw a rise in Bareilly, and Agra divisions, they said.

Churk was the coldest place in the state as the minimum temperature there settled at 3.7 degrees Celsius while Jhansi recorded the highest maximum temperature at 23.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, "dense to very dense" fog is likely to envelope some parts of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh on Saturday while cold wave conditions are likely to persist.

