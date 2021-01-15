BRO DG carries out first blast at south portal of Sela tunnel on Army Day

Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhary, Director General, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), carried out the first blast at the south portal of the Sela tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of Army Day, said sources on Friday.

''BRO DG travelled around 500 km by road carried out the first blast of the south portal of the tunnel today,'' a source noted. Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. The tunnel's construction work is expected to be over by June 2022, the sources noted.

Former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in his 2018-19 budget, had announced the government's plan to build a tunnel through Sela Pass located at an elevation of 13,700 ft, which will ensure faster movement of troops in Tawang, a strategically-located district bordering China.

