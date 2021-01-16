PM to perform ground-breaking ceremony for Ahmedabad, Surat metro projects on Monday
The total completion cost of the Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crore, a statement issued by the PMO said.The Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 km long and comprises two corridors. The total completion cost of the project is Rs 12,020 crore, the PMO said.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 21:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II and the Surat Metro Rail Project via video-conferencing on Monday.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday said the metro projects will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to the two cities in Gujarat.
The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 km long with two corridors. The 22.8-km-long corridor-I is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir, while the 5.4-km-long corridor-II is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of the Phase-II project is Rs 5,384 crore, a statement issued by the PMO said.
The Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 km long and comprises two corridors. The 21.61-km-long corridor-I is from Sarthana to Dream City, while the 18.74-km-long corridor-II is from Bhesan to Saroli. The total completion cost of the project is Rs 12,020 crore, the PMO said.
