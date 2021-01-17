Left Menu
Development News Edition

Major fire destroys two factories in industrial estate in Ernakulam; No casualty

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 17-01-2021 16:06 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 16:03 IST
Major fire destroys two factories in industrial estate in Ernakulam; No casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A massive fire destroyed two factoriesmanufacturing spirit-based products such as thinner and polishat an industrial estate near here, officials said on Sunday.

None was injured in the blaze that broke out aroundmidnight on Saturday and raged on before the Fire and Rescuepersonnel from 25 stations in Ernakulam and nearby districtsdoused it around 5 AM on Sunday, they said.

There were no workers at the time of the mishap as theunits do not have night shifts.

One more adjacent unit in the Edayar Industrial Estate inErnakulam district was partially damaged in the fire, said tohave been caused by lightning.

A Fire and Rescue service officer said a major blast wasaverted due to the efforts of the nearly 100 personnel as ahuge volume of an inflammable raw material was stored in theunderground of one of the factories.

A major explosion would have occurred had the raw materialcaught fire, Station Officer of nearby Eloor Fire and Rescuestation T B Ramakrishnan told PTI.

Fire and Rescue personnel from 25 stations in Ernakulam,Thrissur, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts fought the infernoand brought it under control around 3.30 AM, officials said,adding the extent of damage was severe and the loss was beingestimated.

The fire was first reported from one of the factories at11.54 pm and his team rushed to the spot within minutes,Ramakrishnan said.

More teams of personnel in 30 vehicles were rushed to thespot after being informed about the severest nature of thefire, he said.

The blaze was finally doused around 5 AM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

John Matthew Matthan on 'Sarfarosh' sequel: It will be more realistic

Filmmaker John Matthew Matthan says the sequel to his acclaimed Aamir Khan-starrer Sarfarosh will focus on the issue of countrys internal security and have more realistic approach. Released in 1999, Sarfarosh revolved around an honest polic...

Will poor and underprivileged get COVID-19 vaccine for free? asks Congress

A day after India rolled out the worlds largest inoculation drive against COVID-19, the Congress on Sunday asked the government whether it plans to provide free vaccines to all Indians, especially the underprivileged and the poor.Congress c...

ISL 7: Laszlo looks for win with Fowler's red and gold army marching on

Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo will look to add another victory to his teams tally when they take on SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League ISL at the Fatorda Stadium, on Monday. Chennaiyin have lost just one of their last seven matche...

Russian freight ship sinks off Turkey's Black Sea coast, two dead - governor

A Russian freight ship has sunk off the coast of Turkeys Black Sea province of Bartin and two crew members have been found dead at sea, the local governor was cited as saying by state media on Sunday.Bartin Governor Sinan Guner said the dry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021