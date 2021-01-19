Left Menu
Chhattisgarh: Two women Naxals arrested in Bijapur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-01-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 11:33 IST
Police have arrested two women Naxals, including a key cadre carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head and wanted for attacks on police personnel, in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said on Tuesday.

Joint teams of the District Reserve Guard, SpecialTask Force and District Force nabbed the two rebels on Monday, the police official said.

Korsa Mase alias Shanti (24) was apprehended from her native place Padeda under Gangaloor police station area, while Sunita Karam (20) was nabbed from Cherla road in Pamed police station limits, he said.

Mase, a member of company no.1 of the Mad division of Maoists and carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head, was allegedly involved in several Naxal incidents, including attacks on police teams and damaging public property, he said.

She was also instrumental in instigating locals to protest against construction of roads, bridges and police camps in Bijapur last month, the official said.

Karam was the head of Dandakaranya Adivasi KisanMajdoor Sangthan (DAKMS-a frontal wing of Maoists), and was allegedly involved in hurling grenades and firing at a newly set up police camp in Pamed last month, he said.

She was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, he added.

