Thick fog blankets parts of Rajasthan

Dense to very dense fog engulfed several areas in Rajasthan, where Jaisalmer was the coldest place at 6.7 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (MeT) Department here said on Tuesday.

Jaisalmer was followed by Pilani, where the mercury settled at 6.9 degrees Celsius.

Barmer, Ganganagar, Phalodi, Bikaner and Churu recorded a minimum of 7.1, 7.8, 8.2, 8.5 and 8.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, while the night temperature at other places was recorded between 9 and 12.5 degrees Celsius, according to a MeT Department report.

Dense to very dense fog occurred in several areas of the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department, a 'very dense' fog is when the visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of a 'dense' fog, the visibility is between 51 and 200 metres.

The weather conditions would remain the same during the next 24 hours, the local MeT office forecast.

