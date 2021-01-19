Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan Chief Secretary asks officials to resolve issues in highway projects

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:04 IST
Rajasthan Chief Secretary asks officials to resolve issues in highway projects
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya on Tuesday asked officials of the revenue, forest, energy and urban development departments to sort out the bottlenecks in the construction work of national highway projects in the state.

He reviewed the progress in Amritsar-Jamnagar and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway corridor and other projects of the NHAI in a meeting of the state-level high power committee through video conference.

According to a release, 3,171 km long 51 NH projects with a cost of Rs 46,789 crore are in progress across the state.

A 637 km long highway under Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway and 374 km long stretch on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be constructed in Rajasthan with a cost of Rs 11,387 crore and Rs 11,204 crore, respectively.

Arya directed the collectors of Hanumangarh and Jalore district to quickly resolve pending cases of land acquisition for Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway project with top priority.

He also instructed NHAI officials to explore the possibilities of constructing a direct highway to connect Sirohi and Jalore district headquarters.

Principal Secretary PWD Rajesh Yadav said the district collectors are being constantly interacted on various issues pertaining to Amritsar-Jamnagar and Delhi-Mumbai Expressway projects.

He informed that the issues related to land acquisition, disbursement of compensation amount against land acquisition are also under constant monitoring.

Principal secretary- revenue Anand Kumar, principal secretary- forest and environment Sreya Guha, principal secretary- urban development and housing Bhaskar Sawant and other senior officers of the public works department and NHAI attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spanish players face suspended prison sentence for explicit video

Spanish striker Sergi Enrich of La Liga side Eibar and his former team mate Antonio Luna have both been handed two-year suspended prison sentences for sharing an explicit video without the consent of a third person, court documents showed o...

UK's Meghan seeks lawsuit win without trial after 'triple-barrelled' assault on her privacy

A tabloids publication of a deeply personal letter written by Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, to her father was a plain breach of privacy, her lawyers told a court on Tuesday and said the judge should rule in her favour without need for...

Pak vs SA: Henrich Klaasen to lead Proteas in T20I series

Heinrich Klaasen will be leading Proteas T20 squad in the three-match series against Pakistan in Lahore from February 11-14, 2021, confirmed Cricket South Africa CSA on Tuesday. Klaasen will be leading the national team for the first time. ...

In wake of U.S. Capitol attack, some law firms decline to halt political contributions

While major corporations and some law firms stopped contributions to lawmakers after the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, few of the legal industries most powerful political spenders have publicly taken similar steps. Five people in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021