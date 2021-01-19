Left Menu
Development News Edition

Earthquake injures 3 in Argentina; tremor also felt in Chile

The shaking caused the collapse of a house, damage to roads and some other buildings in several cities, as well power and water cuts, he said.The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 27.6 kilometers 17 miles southwest of the Argentine town of Porcito and struck at a depth of 14 kilometers nearly nine miles.The quake was followed by a magnitude 5.0 aftershock about 15 minutes later and then at least five more strong aftershocks in the next hour ranging from magnitude 5.3 to 4.8, the USGS said.Strong shaking was felt in Chiles capital, Santiago.

PTI | Buenosaires | Updated: 19-01-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 20:22 IST
Earthquake injures 3 in Argentina; tremor also felt in Chile
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck in northwestern Argentina near the border with central Chile, injuring at least three people, authorities said Tuesday.

Two children and an adult were hospitalised in San Juan province in Argentina after the quake hit just before midnight Monday, provincial Gov. Sergio Uñac said. The shaking caused the collapse of a house, damage to roads and some other buildings in several cities, as well power and water cuts, he said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the epicenter was 27.6 kilometers (17 miles) southwest of the Argentine town of Porcito and struck at a depth of 14 kilometers (nearly nine miles).

The quake was followed by a magnitude 5.0 aftershock about 15 minutes later and then at least five more strong aftershocks in the next hour ranging from magnitude 5.3 to 4.8, the USGS said.

Strong shaking was felt in Chile's capital, Santiago. Chilean officials said there were no immediate reports of damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spanish players face suspended prison sentence for explicit video

Spanish striker Sergi Enrich of La Liga side Eibar and his former team mate Antonio Luna have both been handed two-year suspended prison sentences for sharing an explicit video without the consent of a third person, court documents showed o...

UK's Meghan seeks lawsuit win without trial after 'triple-barrelled' assault on her privacy

A tabloids publication of a deeply personal letter written by Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, to her father was a plain breach of privacy, her lawyers told a court on Tuesday and said the judge should rule in her favour without need for...

Pak vs SA: Henrich Klaasen to lead Proteas in T20I series

Heinrich Klaasen will be leading Proteas T20 squad in the three-match series against Pakistan in Lahore from February 11-14, 2021, confirmed Cricket South Africa CSA on Tuesday. Klaasen will be leading the national team for the first time. ...

In wake of U.S. Capitol attack, some law firms decline to halt political contributions

While major corporations and some law firms stopped contributions to lawmakers after the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, few of the legal industries most powerful political spenders have publicly taken similar steps. Five people in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021