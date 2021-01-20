Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toxic air seen cutting thousands of lives short each year in Europe's cities

By Sonia Elks Jan 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tens of thousands of European city dwellers die prematurely each year due to air pollution, researchers said on Wednesday in a study ranking more than 800 cities according to the risk of early death from two leading pollutants. The study, published in "The Lancet Planetary Health", analysed the risk in each place from exposure to nitrogen dioxide - a poisonous gas contained in car exhaust, and to fine particulate matter, which can include smoke, dust and ash.

Reuters | Updated: 20-01-2021 05:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 05:01 IST
Toxic air seen cutting thousands of lives short each year in Europe's cities

By Sonia Elks Jan 20 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Tens of thousands of European city dwellers die prematurely each year due to air pollution, researchers said on Wednesday in a study ranking more than 800 cities according to the risk of early death from two leading pollutants.

The study, published in "The Lancet Planetary Health", analysed the risk in each place from exposure to nitrogen dioxide - a poisonous gas contained in car exhaust, and to fine particulate matter, which can include smoke, dust and ash. Researchers then created an online tool allowing residents to see where their city places on the ratings tables, together with data comparing their air quality with that of other urban hubs.

"Cities are hotspots of air pollution," said lead author Mark Nieuwenhuijsen from the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, adding that he hoped the comparison site would help raise awareness of a "silent killer". "It's a very good tool for people to see what's happening in their city ... and they really should use that information to push for action," he said.

Researchers in the new study used city-specific data on air quality to calculate what percentage of deaths were attributable to exposure to nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter. Some 51,000 premature deaths from fine particulate matter and 900 from nitrogen dioxide could be prevented each year if cities reduced the pollutants to levels recommended by the World Health Organization, they calculated.

Madrid topped the nitrogen dioxide ranking, where researchers calculated up to 7% of all natural deaths were caused by the pollutant, followed by Antwerp, Turin, Paris and Milan. Cities in Italy's Po Valley, southern Poland and the eastern Czech Republic were seen at highest risk of death from fine particulate matter, which comes from a wider range of activities including industry, household heating and coal fires.

Northern European countries such as Iceland, Norway and Sweden dominated the list of cities with the lowest rates of deaths attributable to both pollutants. Air pollution is responsible for about seven million premature deaths worldwide each year, according to the United Nations, which has called for the risk to be treated as a human rights issue.

The study underlines the largely hidden impact of air pollution in cities, said Matt Whitney from The Clean Air Fund. "Very few people are aware of the massive impact that it has on health," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

He called for city authorities to take action including reducing dirty fossil fuels, encouraging sustainable transport and investing in green spaces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Blinken says U.S. plans full review of approach to North Korea

President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said on Tuesday the incoming administration planned a full review of the U.S. approach to North Korea to look at ways to increase pressure on the country to come to ...

Biden returns to Washington DC to be sworn in as the 46th US President

Four years after he left the Beltway for his hometown in Delaware, Joe Biden returned to Washington DC a day before his swearing-in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday with the message of unity and the enormous task of h...

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 20

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines- MGM walks away from Ladbrokes owner Entain 1after failed 8 bln pounds bid httpson.ft.com3qA4Y...

China reports 103 new COVID-19 cases vs 118 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 103 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 19, down from 118 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission, in a statement, said 88 of the new cases were local infections. The num...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021