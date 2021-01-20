Left Menu
Female voters outnumber male electors in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 20-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 21:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Female voters in Mizoram againoutnumbered their male counterparts by 22,192 margin, anelection official said on Wednesday.

According to the final roll published Wednesday, there arealtogether 8,16,138 voters, including 4,19,165 females, in thestate, the official said.

Apart from these, there are 4,834 service voters,including 63 females, he said.

Aizawl district with 12 assembly constituencies has thehighest number of voters at 2,71,422 followed by Lungleidistrict, which has 95,497 electorate.

There are six assembly constituencies in Lungleidistrict in the southern part of the state.

Hnahthial district, which was created in 2019, has theleast electorate at 15,526. There is only one assemblyconstituency in Hnahthial district.

West Mizorams Mamit district has 69,357 voters, Kolasibdistrict (60,863), Champhai district (54,227), Serchhipdistrict (51,736), Lawngtlai district (85,151), Siaha(41,778), Saitual (53,610) and Khawzawl district has 16,971voters.

There are 40 assembly constituencies in Mizoram and 12,42polling stations, including 2 newly created polling stationsin Serchhip districts.

The last state polls were held in this northeastern statein 2018.

