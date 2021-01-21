Left Menu
JK administration orders arrest of contractor for carrying out substandard works

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-01-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 15:14 IST
JK administration orders arrest of contractor for carrying out substandard works

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered arrest of a private contractor working on Machail road in Kishtwar district for his poor performance in executing development works.

District Development Commissioner, Ashok Sharma, passed orders for the arrest of the contractor, an official spokesman said on Thursday.

This is probably for the first time that such a strong administrative action has been taken in connection with substandard works in the construction of roads and buildings.

Responding to the complaint of locals during weekly block diwas proceedings at Gulabgarh Paddar, he said strict action will be taken against all erring contractors and executing agencies who are not performing well or who are hampering the pace of developmental works in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

