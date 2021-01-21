Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre approves construction of over 1.68 lakh houses under PMAY-Urban

The government has set a target of 1.12 crore houses to be constructed in urban areas in the country over a period of seven years from 2015 to 2022.The progress under the Mission PMAY-U has been steady. The technology can be replicated and scaled across the country for mass housing, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 16:02 IST
Centre approves construction of over 1.68 lakh houses under PMAY-Urban

The government has approved the construction of over 1.68 lakh houses in urban areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, taking the total number of houses sanctioned so far to 1.1 crore, according to a statement on Thursday.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that the decision was taken at a meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) where officials from 14 states and union territories participated on Wednesday.

The statement said that the houses sanctioned by the CSMC are proposed to be constructed in verticals like beneficiary-led construction, affordable housing in partnership and in-situ slum redevelopment under the PMAY (Urban).

''The states also put in their proposals for revision of projects due to various issues such as, of land, topographical hazards, inter-city migration and change of preferences of verticals among others,'' the ministry said.

Under PMAY-U, 41 lakh houses have been completed so far while construction is in various stages in more than 70 lakh houses.

''Construction of 1,68,606 new houses have been approved in the meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC) under the PMAY (Urban),'' the ministry said.

The PMAY(U), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2015, aims to ensure ''Housing for all by 2022''. The government has set a target of 1.12 crore houses to be constructed in urban areas in the country over a period of seven years from 2015 to 2022.

''The progress under the Mission (PMAY-U) has been steady. We have to move towards completion of houses with all the basic physical and social infrastructure,'' Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra was quoted as saying in a statement.

Mishra said, ''The states/UTs will focus on completion and delivery of houses to beneficiaries.'' The secretary urged states and union territories to expedite the implementation of the Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) scheme.

''All the states/UTs may also learn from the six Light House Projects (LHPs) initiated in six cities , namely, Agartala (Tripura), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat) and Chennai (Tamil Nadu). The technology can be replicated and scaled across the country for mass housing,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

General Aeronautics, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Specialist, Raises INR 65 Million Pre-Series A Funding

General Aeronautics GA aims to be the preferred choice of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Precision Agriculture The funding validates strong customer traction and growth prospectsBANGALORE, India, Jan. 21, 2021 PRNewswire -- General Aeronauti...

1,100-plus schools in border, coastal areas identified for NCC training: Rajnath

The government has identified more than 1,100 schools in border and coastal areas where students would soon be getting training under the National Cadet Corps NCC, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.Our Prime Minister has decid...

Appealing to 'kind angels' China strikes optimistic tone with Biden administration

China struck an optimistic tone toward President Joe Bidens new administration on Thursday, saying kind angels can triumph over evil forces and playing down early irritants as the result of an atmosphere poisoned by Donald Trumps term in of...

Yellen's call to 'act big' reflects long re-think on big government debt

At U.S. Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellens confirmation hearing Tuesday she nodded to the need for the federal debt to be put on a sustainable path, at least eventually.Her more extensive comments defending President Joe Bidens 1.9 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021