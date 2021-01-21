Left Menu
Science News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant; Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing

South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. South African variant may resist current antibody treatments

Reuters | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 18:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant; Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing
Representative image

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing

Scientists in Beijing have developed a new gene therapy which can reverse some of the effects of ageing in mice and extend their lifespans, findings which may one day contribute to similar treatment for humans. The method, detailed in a paper in the Science Translational Medicine journal earlier this month, involves inactivating a gene called kat7 which the scientists found to be a key contributor to cellular ageing. South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. South African variant may resist current antibody treatments

