AP CM launches MDUs for door delivery of ration items

Andhra Pradesh Chief MinisterY S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched the door deliveryof ration scheme that would cost an extra Rs 830 crore perannum to the state exchequer.

The Chief Minister flagged off a fleet of 2,500mobile dispensing units (MDUs), for Krishna, Guntur and WestGodavari districts, at a function in Vijayawada city.

In all 9,260 MDUs will be used for delivering publicdistribution system items, mainly rice in AP, to eligiblehouseholds across the state.

The actual rollout of the scheme will begin onFebruary 1.

The state government purchased the vehicles throughvarious corporations like BC, SC, ST and Minorities welfare,at a total cost of Rs 539 crore, of which 60 per cent is thesubsidy component, under a self-employment scheme forunemployed youth.

The government said quality sortex rice would besupplied to over 26.4 lakh rice cardholders in the state.

The government said the door delivery would checkirregularities in PDS and curb pilferage while easing theburden of carrying rice bags (each weighing 20 kg) by elderlypeople.

''Every bag of rice is sealed and tagged with aunique code, leaving zero scope for adulteration.By fittingGPS to all mobile vehicles, cardholders will be able to knowthe delivery details in real-time through the mobile app andeach vehicle has to deliver the goods for an average of 18days per month,'' an official release said.

Ministers K S V Rao, Perni Venkataramaiah, P R CReddy and others attended the event.

