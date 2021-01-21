Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP CM launches MDUs for door delivery of ration items

PTI | Vja | Updated: 21-01-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 19:50 IST
AP CM launches MDUs for door delivery of ration items
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief MinisterY S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched the door deliveryof ration scheme that would cost an extra Rs 830 crore perannum to the state exchequer.

The Chief Minister flagged off a fleet of 2,500mobile dispensing units (MDUs), for Krishna, Guntur and WestGodavari districts, at a function in Vijayawada city.

In all 9,260 MDUs will be used for delivering publicdistribution system items, mainly rice in AP, to eligiblehouseholds across the state.

The actual rollout of the scheme will begin onFebruary 1.

The state government purchased the vehicles throughvarious corporations like BC, SC, ST and Minorities welfare,at a total cost of Rs 539 crore, of which 60 per cent is thesubsidy component, under a self-employment scheme forunemployed youth.

The government said quality sortex rice would besupplied to over 26.4 lakh rice cardholders in the state.

The government said the door delivery would checkirregularities in PDS and curb pilferage while easing theburden of carrying rice bags (each weighing 20 kg) by elderlypeople.

''Every bag of rice is sealed and tagged with aunique code, leaving zero scope for adulteration.By fittingGPS to all mobile vehicles, cardholders will be able to knowthe delivery details in real-time through the mobile app andeach vehicle has to deliver the goods for an average of 18days per month,'' an official release said.

Ministers K S V Rao, Perni Venkataramaiah, P R CReddy and others attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners lead FTSE 100 higher on earnings cheer

One Piece Chapter 1002: Supernovas vs Yonkos fight, Sanji helps Luffy against Kaido & Big Mom

New range name box improves navigation in Google Sheets

Sex Education Season 3 will have time jump, Gillian Anderson shares chances for more seasons

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia plans to produce COVID-19 vaccine storable at fridge temperatures - minister

Russia plans to produce a form of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine that can be transported and stored at normal fridge temperatures as opposed to -18 Celsius, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Thursday.Such a move could help Russia ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-3RDLD ARRIVAL Red carpet welcome for Rahane Siraj heads straight to fath...

I-T detects Rs 1,400-cr black transactions after raids on jewellery, realty groups in Jaipur

The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed transactions of more than Rs 1,400 crore after raiding a jewellery firm and two real-estate developers based in Jaipur, the CBDT said on Thursday.The search and survey operation was carried...

IMA announces relay hunger strike of doctors from Feb 1 against AYUSH ministry notification

The IMA on Thursday announced a pan-India relay hunger strike of doctors starting February 1, in protest against a notification issued by the Central Council of Indian Medicine CCIM that authorises post-graduate practitioners in specified s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021