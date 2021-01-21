Left Menu
Odisha govt to undertake beautification work of sun temple

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Odisha government onThursday announced that it would soon undertake beautificationwork at the centuries-old Sun Temple at Konark in Puri, forwhich a draft plan has already been prepared.

The draft, which has been approved by Chief MinisterNaveen Patnaik during a high level meeting here, might undergochanges, as the government has posted it on the stategovernment's website seeking public opinion, an official said.

Patnaik has directed the district administration toensure that the UNESCO heritage site is surrounded by world-class infrastructure, he said.

''Under the proposed project, the 3.5 km-long corridoraround the 13th century Sun Temple at Konark will be turnedinto a six-lane road. All roads in the state leading to thetemple will be developed, while dedicates points withtransport facilities will be set up between Bhubaneswar andKonark for the convenience of visitors,'' the official said.

Local vendors would also be rehabilitated as part ofthe project, he said.

A state-of-the-art plaza will be constructed at theentrance of the temple complex to welcome tourists, whileplans are also afoot to construct a multi-modal hub for carparking, the official stated.

''Apart from that, the Konark open air theatre would berenovated, and a special stretch would be built forpedestrians,'' he added.

