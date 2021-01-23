Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again; Children of Incan nobles found entombed in Peru after 500 years and more

Left Menu
German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again; Children of Incan nobles found entombed in Peru after 500 years

Children of Incan nobles found entombed in Peru after 500 years Tombs containing the remains of two children thought to have belonged to the Incan societal elite have been discovered by a group of experts in northern Peru in the boundaries of a 500-year-old archaeological site, the leader of the team that carried out the excavations said on Thursday.

German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again; Children of Incan nobles found entombed in Peru after 500 years
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

German researchers have enabled mice paralyzed after spinal cord injuries to walk again, re-establishing a neural link hitherto considered irreparable in mammals by using a designer protein injected into the brain. Spinal cord injuries in humans, often caused by sports or traffic accidents, leave them paralyzed because not all of the nerve fibers that carry information between muscles and the brain are able to grow back.

Children of Incan nobles found entombed in Peru after 500 years

Tombs containing the remains of two children thought to have belonged to the Incan societal elite have been discovered by a group of experts in northern Peru in the boundaries of a 500-year-old archaeological site, the leader of the team that carried out the excavations said on Thursday. The tombs were discovered in December as part of excavations at the "Huaca de las Abejas" complex in the region of Lambayeque that began in 2017. Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of 49 people, including most recently the two children, Jose Escudero, archaeologist at the Túcume museum 780 kilometers (485 miles) north of Lima, told Reuters.

