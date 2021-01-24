Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 quakes hit Chile, South Shetland Islands; no major damage

No casualties or damage were immediately reported.The quake in the South Shetland Islands had a magnitude of 6.9 with a depth of 9.6 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, while the earthquake in Chile had a magnitude of 5.8.Chiles Interior Ministry said on Twitter the South Shetland Islands quake was 216 kilometers northeast of the countrys OHiggins scientific base, and called for coastal regions in the Antarctica to be evacuated because of a tsunami risk.Almost simultaneously a 5.8 magnitude quake swayed buildings in central Chile, including in the capital of Santiago.

PTI | Santiago | Updated: 24-01-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 09:16 IST
2 quakes hit Chile, South Shetland Islands; no major damage

Two almost simultaneous earthquakes were felt Saturday in the South Shetland Islands in the Antarctica and in central Chile, where buildings shook in the country's capital. No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

The quake in the South Shetland Islands had a magnitude of 6.9 with a depth of 9.6 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, while the earthquake in Chile had a magnitude of 5.8.

Chile's Interior Ministry said on Twitter the South Shetland Islands quake was 216 kilometers northeast of the country's O'Higgins scientific base, and called for coastal regions in the Antarctica to be evacuated because of a tsunami risk.

Almost simultaneously a 5.8 magnitude quake swayed buildings in central Chile, including in the capital of Santiago. The quake had a depth of 110 kilometers.

“As of this moment, there are no reports of damages to people or infrastructure or of alterations to basic services because of this earthquake,'' said Chile's national emergency center Onemi.

Some people in Chile received the evacuation message on their cellphones by mistake, which authorities attributed to a technical error. The mistake led to confusion and local media showed hundreds of people starting to evacuate in the coastal region of La Serena in the country's north. They were later told it was a false alarm.

More than 160 people evacuated the four Chilean bases in Antarctica, Onemi reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Another trapped miner found in gold mine in China

Chinese rescuers on Sunday found a miner trapped underground for nearly two weeks following an explosion at a gold mine in the countrys eastern Shandong Province.The worker is in extremely weak condition and rescuers are helping lift him fr...

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches peace campaign in Maharashtra

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hinds Maharashtra unit has started a 10-day statewide campaign to promote peace and humanity and to urge people to shun hatred and materialism.The Darkness to Light campaign, launched on Friday, has become more relevant ...

Immune system of recovered COVID-19 patients may evolve to fight coronavirus variants: Study

People who recover from COVID-19 are protected against the novel coronavirus for at least six months, and likely much longer, according to a study which says the immune system evolves long after the infection and may block even mutant forms...

Tennis pro Yastremska denied in bid to lift suspension

The International Tennis Federation denied a bid by 29th-ranked Dayana Yastremska to lift a suspension for failing an out-of-competition doping test.The ruling can be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the 20-year-old Ukraini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021