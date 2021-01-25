Maha CM inaugurates Patripool bridge in Kalyan

In a veiled attack on the BJP,Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday saidseveral state-related projects were pending with Centralagencies, as he inaugurated the reconstructed Patri Poolbridge, which connects Kalyan to Dombivli in Thane district,via video conferencing.

Thackeray alleged the Opposition was putting spannerin development works and accusing the Shiv Sena-led stategovernment of non-performance.

''Several projects of Maharashtra are pending withCentral agencies,'' he said.

The CM said that hurdles in development works,irrespective of the government which is implementing them,should be removed and there should not be any blame game.

The old Patri Pool bridge, which was built in 1914,posed a big threat as it had become dilapidated. It was pulleddown in November 2018. It was reconstructed after severalhurdles.

The bridge will provide a big relief to the commuters,particularly the residents of Kalyan and Dombivli.

The Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government andthe BJP are locked in a bitter tussle over the location of theproposed metro car shed project in Mumbai, which was shiftedto Kanjurmarg from Aarey Colony last year.

