Traffic affected in parts of Delhi due to farmers' tractor rally

Traffic was affected in several parts of the national capital on Tuesday due to the ongoing farmers tractor rally. Please avoid these roads. Traffic is very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. Please avoid these roads, it tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:10 IST
Traffic was affected in several parts of the national capital on Tuesday due to the ongoing farmers' tractor rally. The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to give information about the situation. ''Traffic is very heavy on GTK road, Outer Ring Road, Badli road, KN Katzu Marg, Madhuban Chowk, Kanjhawala Road, Palla Road, Narela & DSIDC Narela roads. Please avoid these roads. Traffic is very heavy on Wazirabad road, ISBT road, GT road, Pushta road, Vikas marg, NH-24, Road no. 57, Noida link road. Please avoid these roads,'' it tweeted. Police used tear gas on groups of farmers and resorted to baton charge as protestors broke past barricades with tractors at different border points and did not take the pre-decided routes for their march in the national capital.

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes. However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant of heading towards central Delhi.

