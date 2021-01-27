Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greta Thunberg's generation most likely to believe climate change is a crisis - poll

The United Nations Development Programme's Cassie Flynn said this showed a "groundswell of support for ambitious climate action" that world leaders should take on board. The poll comes at a critical time for governments as they plan stimulus packages to recover from the COVID-19 slump that will influence future generations, she added.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:34 IST
Greta Thunberg's generation most likely to believe climate change is a crisis - poll

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg's generation cares more about the climate than her parents' and grandparents', the biggest survey ever on global warming found, confirming what many people already suspected. Released on Wednesday, the poll organised by Oxford University and the United Nations used pop-up surveys on online games like Angry Birds to solicit answers from hard-to-reach groups including those too young to vote. The survey included responses from more than 1.2 million people in 50 countries, the largest survey ever on climate change.

Among the findings of the "People's Climate Vote" survey was that close to 70% of people under 18 believe climate change is a global emergency versus 58% of those over 60. The overall average was 64%. The United Nations Development Programme's Cassie Flynn said this showed a "groundswell of support for ambitious climate action" that world leaders should take on board.

The poll comes at a critical time for governments as they plan stimulus packages to recover from the COVID-19 slump that will influence future generations, she added. "This provides an unprecedented, comprehensive view of not only if people believe there is a climate crisis but also how they want to solve it, what are their priorities to get us out of this mess," said Flynn.

Public belief in the emergency was highest in Britain, which is due to host a global U.N. Summit on climate change in Scotland in November, and Italy with 81 percent. Support for climate action everywhere was much higher among those who had gone to university, the survey showed. Overall, the most popular climate policy was efforts to conserve forests and land, receiving support from 54% of respondents. The least popular was the promotion of plant-based diets. The poll had a 2% margin of error, the pollsters said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was released after completion of all formatilities, say authorities.

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who is undergoing COVID-19 treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru, was released after completion of all formatilities, say authorities....

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...

India's NBFI regulatory changes to strengthen sector stability: Fitch

The proposed changes to regulatory framework for non-bank financial institutions NBFIs unveiled in the Reserve Bank of Indias recent discussion paper are likely to enhance the sectors stability, according to Fitch Ratings. We believe that t...

Microsoft earnings rise as pandemic boosts cloud computing, Xbox sales

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, the second quarter of acceleration in a business that had begun to slow as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021