Over 54,000 trees cut for Goa's upcoming Mopa airport: Sawant

A total of 54,176 trees have beencut for Goa's upcoming Mopa international airport, whose firstphase is expected to be completed in 2022, state ChiefMinister Pramod Sawant told the Legislative Assembly onWednesday.

In a written reply tabled in the House, he said thatnearly 20 per cent work of the Mopa airport project has beencompleted till mid-December 2020.

''Mopa airport's construction is in progress. The firstphase is expected to be commissioned in 2022. The physicalprogress up to December 12, 2020, is 19.59 per cent,'' he said.

''A total of 54,176 trees were cut for the airportproject, while 500 more trees were transplanted,'' he said.

This upcoming airport is a joint venture between GMRand the state government.

