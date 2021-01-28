AAP will contest elections in six states: Kejriwal

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the party will contest elections in six states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.He made the announcement at the ninth National Council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party.Other parties have no vision and that is why they are talking about the past.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the party will contest elections in six states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

He made the announcement at the ninth National Council meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party.

''Other parties have no vision and that is why they are talking about the past. AAP is the only party talking about the future and has the vision of 21st and 22nd century,'' Kejriwal said.

''In next two years, AAP will be contesting elections in six states - UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat,'' the AAP national convenor said.

Kejriwal urged AAP members to strengthen the party at grassroots level.

''I urge party members to strengthen grassroots-level hold of the party across the country. The organisation has to be strengthened on a very large scale. The country is important for us and AAP is the vehicle and we need to work towards the development of the party,'' he added.

