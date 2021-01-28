Rijiju launches "breakthrough" reference material for use during chemical tests in anti-doping labs

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 19:00 IST
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday launched a ''breakthrough'' reference material for use during chemical testing in anti-doping laboratories, which was synthesized by National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) in collaboration with National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati.

The reference material (RM) was identified by NDTL as a rarely available substance globally and would be used to strengthen anti-doping measures in all World Anti Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratories.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NDTL and NIPER, Guwahati, was signed in August 2020, which proposes to synthesize 20 rarely available RMs during a period of three years.

These RMs are used essentially during dope testing for quality control purposes and therefore their availability remains critical in sports dope testing globally, the sports ministry said in a release.

The ministry said the availability of these RMs would help the dope-testing laboratories to strengthen their testing capacity and will ultimately help in the greater cause of promoting fair play in sports.

''This is a special moment for all of us. The substance is small but the impact is big. Sportsmanship means clean sport and no cheating. I congratulate all the scientists in NDTL and NIPER-G for producing one of the 20 Reference Materials,'' Rijiju said in the release.

It has also been decided to distribute 5 mg of this indigenously developed RM to all the WADA-accredited dope testing laboratories all around the world free of cost for the first occasion. ''It is a great thing to have the product distributed for free. Lots of goodwill will be generated. We have a moral authority and rightful place in all WADA labs and we are proud of what we are doing in line with our tradition of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- the whole world is our family,'' Rijiju said.

The ministry said NDTL has taken several initiatives towards strengthening its research activities in collaboration with premier scientific institutes in India and also initiated collaborations with other WADA accredited laboratories in Cologne, Tokyo and Rome for the furtherance of the anti-doping efforts.

